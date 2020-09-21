Revenue Estimates Analysis of AnaptysBio, Inc.(NASDAQ:ANAB): Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.(NYSE:FGP)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.79/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AnaptysBio, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.84/share and a High Estimate of $-0.52/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ANAB to be 33.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 68%. For the next 5 years, AnaptysBio, Inc. is expecting Growth of -27.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 43.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AnaptysBio, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 244.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -18.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -20.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -26.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AnaptysBio, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.36%, where Monthly Performance is -9.15%, Quarterly performance is -28.05%, 6 Months performance is 21.36% and yearly performance percentage is -61.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.51% and Monthly Volatility of 4.22%.

