Revenue Estimates Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACRX): Vocera Communications, Inc.(NYSE:VCRA)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 2.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 450 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 960 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACRX to be 56.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 83.33%. For the next 5 years, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 36.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 34.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -58.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 107.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 340.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 46.73%, where Monthly Performance is 10.56%, Quarterly performance is 15.44%, 6 Months performance is 86.9% and yearly performance percentage is -37.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.35% and Monthly Volatility of 8.32%.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) will report its next earnings on Jul 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 266.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vocera Communications, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vocera Communications, Inc. as 50.66 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vocera Communications, Inc. is 48.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 54.67 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 50.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VCRA to be -39.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.67%. For the next 5 years, Vocera Communications, Inc. is expecting Growth of 62.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vocera Communications, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 380.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 67.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vocera Communications, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.81%, where Monthly Performance is -2.9%, Quarterly performance is 38.1%, 6 Months performance is 38.03% and yearly performance percentage is 11.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 36.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.56% and Monthly Volatility of 3.27%.