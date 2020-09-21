Price Target Analysis of PacWest Bancorp(NASDAQ:PACW): Enel Americas S.A.(NYSE:ENIA)

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -36.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PacWest Bancorp and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PacWest Bancorp as 284.52 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PacWest Bancorp is 276.02 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 293.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 285.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PACW to be -31.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -25.51%. For the next 5 years, PacWest Bancorp is expecting Growth of 50.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -50.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PacWest Bancorp, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -28.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PacWest Bancorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.26%, where Monthly Performance is -7.94%, Quarterly performance is -10.85%, 6 Months performance is 7.9% and yearly performance percentage is -52.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.84% and Monthly Volatility of 3.96%.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $2.83/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1664.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Enel Americas S.A. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Enel Americas S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Enel Americas S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.69%, where Monthly Performance is -0.14%, Quarterly performance is -4.1%, 6 Months performance is 26.92% and yearly performance percentage is -19.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.31% and Monthly Volatility of 2.41%.