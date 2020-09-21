Investors Catching Stocks MAG Silver Corporation(NYSE:MAG): KMG Chemicals, Inc.(NYSE:KMG)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MAG to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, MAG Silver Corporation is expecting Growth of 329.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -220% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MAG Silver Corporation, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 4 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 649.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 47.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MAG Silver Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.52%, where Monthly Performance is 11.03%, Quarterly performance is 43.87%, 6 Months performance is 126.47% and yearly performance percentage is 55.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 49.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.39% and Monthly Volatility of 4.75%.