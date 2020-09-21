Earnings Analysis of Merck & Company, Inc.(NYSE:MRK): ICU Medical, Inc.(NASDAQ:ICUI)

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Merck & Company, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.19/share and a High Estimate of $1.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Merck & Company, Inc. as 12.16 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Merck & Company, Inc. is 11.4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.58 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.4 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MRK to be -4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.55%. For the next 5 years, Merck & Company, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Merck & Company, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 39.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Merck & Company, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.57%, where Monthly Performance is 0.92%, Quarterly performance is 10.15%, 6 Months performance is 20.25% and yearly performance percentage is 2.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.70% and Monthly Volatility of 1.88%.

ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.41/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ICU Medical, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.16/share and a High Estimate of $1.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ICU Medical, Inc. as 284.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ICU Medical, Inc. is 274.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 292.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 291.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ICUI to be -22.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.13%. For the next 5 years, ICU Medical, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ICU Medical, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 138 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 51.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ICU Medical, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.4%, where Monthly Performance is 7.64%, Quarterly performance is 11.05%, 6 Months performance is 14.82% and yearly performance percentage is 24.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.46% and Monthly Volatility of 3.37%.