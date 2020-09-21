Comprehensive Stock Analysis of SSR Mining Inc.(NASDAQ:SSRM): Sysco Corporation(NYSE:SYY)

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -71.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SSR Mining Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. as 100.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SSR Mining Inc. is 100 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 100.68 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 117.91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SSRM to be -34.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.33%. For the next 5 years, SSR Mining Inc. is expecting Growth of 93.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 50.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SSR Mining Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 47.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SSR Mining Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.24%, where Monthly Performance is 13.29%, Quarterly performance is 16.76%, 6 Months performance is 105.01% and yearly performance percentage is 50.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.37% and Monthly Volatility of 4.48%.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) will report its next earnings on Aug 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sysco Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sysco Corporation as 11.59 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sysco Corporation is 10.91 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.23 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 15.3 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SYY to be -76.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -49.41%. For the next 5 years, Sysco Corporation is expecting Growth of 69.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sysco Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 171.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sysco Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.56%, where Monthly Performance is 16.44%, Quarterly performance is 24.64%, 6 Months performance is 91.42% and yearly performance percentage is -13.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.40% and Monthly Volatility of 3.25%.