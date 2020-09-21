Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Genpact Limited(NYSE:G): Digital Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:DLR)

Genpact Limited (G) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 52.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Genpact Limited and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.48/share and a High Estimate of $0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Genpact Limited as 903.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Genpact Limited is 897.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 912 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 880.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for G to be -10.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.53%. For the next 5 years, Genpact Limited is expecting Growth of 11.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Genpact Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 970.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Genpact Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.02%, where Monthly Performance is -7.7%, Quarterly performance is 10.07%, 6 Months performance is 54.16% and yearly performance percentage is -2.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.14% and Monthly Volatility of 2.05%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DLR to be -12%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.17%. For the next 5 years, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Digital Realty Trust, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 51.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 98.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.49%, where Monthly Performance is -4.67%, Quarterly performance is 3.6%, 6 Months performance is 19.54% and yearly performance percentage is 17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.42% and Monthly Volatility of 2.59%.