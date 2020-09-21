Analysts showing optimistic trends for Lam Research Corporation(NASDAQ:LRCX): Intrepid Potash, Inc(NYSE:IPI)

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $4.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.73/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lam Research Corporation and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $5.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $5.13/share and a High Estimate of $5.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lam Research Corporation as 3.11 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lam Research Corporation is 3.09 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.17 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.17 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LRCX to be 62.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 26.93%. For the next 5 years, Lam Research Corporation is expecting Growth of 14.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lam Research Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 47.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lam Research Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.5%, where Monthly Performance is -17.46%, Quarterly performance is -2.55%, 6 Months performance is 63.51% and yearly performance percentage is 29.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.24% and Monthly Volatility of 3.58%.

Intrepid Potash, Inc (IPI) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.65/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1300%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Intrepid Potash, Inc and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.16/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Intrepid Potash, Inc as 41.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Intrepid Potash, Inc is 35.98 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 48 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 51.16 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Intrepid Potash, Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 113.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Intrepid Potash, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.12%, where Monthly Performance is -15.57%, Quarterly performance is -8.52%, 6 Months performance is 7.2% and yearly performance percentage is -69.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -61.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.12% and Monthly Volatility of 8.91%.