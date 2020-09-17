What do Analysts Say about Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc.(NYSE:ORM): Calix, Inc(NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc (CALX) will report its next earnings on Jul 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 180%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Calix, Inc and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Calix, Inc as 129.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Calix, Inc is 129 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 130.34 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 114.48 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CALX to be 233.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, Calix, Inc is expecting Growth of 23.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 766.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Calix, Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Calix, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.47%, where Monthly Performance is -11.44%, Quarterly performance is 38.49%, 6 Months performance is 219.63% and yearly performance percentage is 194.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 136.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.83% and Monthly Volatility of 5.89%.