What do Analysts Say about JD.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:JD): Electronic Arts Inc.(NASDAQ:EA)

JD.com, Inc. (JD) will report its next earnings on Aug 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for JD.com, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for JD.com, Inc. as 25.05 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for JD.com, Inc. is 24.3 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 25.75 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.27 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JD to be 44.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 225%. For the next 5 years, JD.com, Inc. is expecting Growth of 48.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 45.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on JD.com, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 34.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, JD.com, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.72%, where Monthly Performance is 12.11%, Quarterly performance is 21.09%, 6 Months performance is 99.18% and yearly performance percentage is 140.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 113.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.59% and Monthly Volatility of 4.02%.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.79/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.63/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 79.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Electronic Arts Inc. and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 24 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. as 963.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. is 872 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.39 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.28 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EA to be -99%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.73%. For the next 5 years, Electronic Arts Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Electronic Arts Inc., where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 35.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Electronic Arts Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.52%, where Monthly Performance is -9.76%, Quarterly performance is -1.07%, 6 Months performance is 40.49% and yearly performance percentage is 28.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.58% and Monthly Volatility of 2.52%.