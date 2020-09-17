What are analysts Suggestions on New Gold Inc.(NYSE:NGD): Mallinckrodt plc(NYSE:MNK)

New Gold Inc. (NGD) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 500%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for New Gold Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for New Gold Inc. as 217.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for New Gold Inc. is 212 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 222.74 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 169.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NGD to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 125%. For the next 5 years, New Gold Inc. is expecting Growth of 862.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on New Gold Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, New Gold Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.94%, where Monthly Performance is 22.16%, Quarterly performance is 88.89%, 6 Months performance is 255.71% and yearly performance percentage is 64.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 131.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.98% and Monthly Volatility of 7.28%.

Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.55/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 41%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mallinckrodt plc and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.17/share and a High Estimate of $1.61/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MNK to be -33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -38.33%. For the next 5 years, Mallinckrodt plc is expecting Growth of -36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -28.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mallinckrodt plc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -21.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -108.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mallinckrodt plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -19.86%, where Monthly Performance is -27.56%, Quarterly performance is -55.16%, 6 Months performance is 4.63% and yearly performance percentage is -58.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -67.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.56% and Monthly Volatility of 9.98%.