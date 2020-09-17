what are Analysts report about Sirius XM Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:SIRI): Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.(NYSE:SOI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. as 1.93 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 1.89 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.96 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.01 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SIRI to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sirius XM Holdings Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 24.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -141.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.43%, where Monthly Performance is -9.92%, Quarterly performance is -10.3%, 6 Months performance is 13.68% and yearly performance percentage is -16.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.55% and Monthly Volatility of 2.35%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. as 13.06 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is 11.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 15.83 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 59.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SOI to be -129.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -150%. For the next 5 years, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is expecting Growth of 128.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -104.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 353.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 34.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.87%, where Monthly Performance is -13.54%, Quarterly performance is -3.06%, 6 Months performance is 35.41% and yearly performance percentage is -49.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.21% and Monthly Volatility of 3.85%.