what are Analysts report about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.(NASDAQ:JKHY): Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SBH)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JKHY to be -6.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.13%. For the next 5 years, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 551.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.14%, where Monthly Performance is -21.82%, Quarterly performance is -12.45%, 6 Months performance is -1.87% and yearly performance percentage is 5.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.69% and Monthly Volatility of 3.08%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SBH to be -5.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -49.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -248.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.54%, where Monthly Performance is -15.88%, Quarterly performance is -18.59%, 6 Months performance is 23.13% and yearly performance percentage is -25.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.56% and Monthly Volatility of 4.03%.