Revenue Estimates Analysis of TherapeuticsMD, Inc.(NASDAQ:TXMD): Vulcan Materials Company(NYSE:VMC)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. as 15.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is 12.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 17.18 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 23.72 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TXMD to be -7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 42.11%. For the next 5 years, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is expecting Growth of 54.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TherapeuticsMD, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -76.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 502.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -79.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.75%, where Monthly Performance is -21.51%, Quarterly performance is 8.43%, 6 Months performance is 35% and yearly performance percentage is -64.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.96% and Monthly Volatility of 6.23%.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vulcan Materials Company and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.46/share and a High Estimate of $1.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vulcan Materials Company as 1.37 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vulcan Materials Company is 1.32 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.41 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.42 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VMC to be -2.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.48%. For the next 5 years, Vulcan Materials Company is expecting Growth of 4.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vulcan Materials Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vulcan Materials Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.56%, where Monthly Performance is 2.51%, Quarterly performance is 12.02%, 6 Months performance is 73.99% and yearly performance percentage is -10.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.52% and Monthly Volatility of 2.64%.