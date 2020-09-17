Investors Catching Stocks B&G Foods, Inc.(NYSE:BGS): M&T Bank Corporation(NYSE:MTB)

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for B&G Foods, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.58/share and a High Estimate of $0.7/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. as 456.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for B&G Foods, Inc. is 444.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 474 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 406.31 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BGS to be 18.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 46.43%. For the next 5 years, B&G Foods, Inc. is expecting Growth of -9.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 35.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on B&G Foods, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 987.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.78 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, B&G Foods, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.08%, where Monthly Performance is -11.38%, Quarterly performance is 8.55%, 6 Months performance is 52.95% and yearly performance percentage is 34.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 47.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.35% and Monthly Volatility of 3.78%.

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) will report its next earnings on Oct 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for M&T Bank Corporation and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.85/share and a High Estimate of $3.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for M&T Bank Corporation as 1.47 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for M&T Bank Corporation is 1.43 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.59 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.56 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTB to be -25.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -25.83%. For the next 5 years, M&T Bank Corporation is expecting Growth of 10.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -34.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on M&T Bank Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 799.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, M&T Bank Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.08%, where Monthly Performance is -3.1%, Quarterly performance is -6.19%, 6 Months performance is -4.17% and yearly performance percentage is -34.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.31% and Monthly Volatility of 2.92%.