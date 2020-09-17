Earnings Analysis of NeoGenomics, Inc.(NASDAQ:NEO): Thor Industries, Inc.(NYSE:THO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NeoGenomics, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NeoGenomics, Inc. as 126.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NeoGenomics, Inc. is 115.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 130 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 104.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NEO to be -85.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40%. For the next 5 years, NeoGenomics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1741.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -93.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NeoGenomics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 799.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 93.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NeoGenomics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.98%, where Monthly Performance is -10.41%, Quarterly performance is 28.93%, 6 Months performance is 42.45% and yearly performance percentage is 65.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.49% and Monthly Volatility of 3.95%.

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) will report its next earnings on Jun 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.69/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 265.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Thor Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.01/share and a High Estimate of $1.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. as 2.29 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Thor Industries, Inc. is 2.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.35 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.31 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for THO to be -18.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26%. For the next 5 years, Thor Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 75.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -34.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Thor Industries, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 839.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Thor Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.59%, where Monthly Performance is -21.32%, Quarterly performance is -21.88%, 6 Months performance is 157.38% and yearly performance percentage is 66.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.98% and Monthly Volatility of 5.37%.