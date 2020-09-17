Earnings Analysis of Cloudera, Inc.(NYSE:CLDR): Party City Holdco Inc.(NYSE:PRTY)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLDR to be 400%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 150%. For the next 5 years, Cloudera, Inc. is expecting Growth of 27.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 353.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cloudera, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -10.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -24.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cloudera, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.12%, where Monthly Performance is -1.76%, Quarterly performance is -11.55%, 6 Months performance is 110.94% and yearly performance percentage is 25.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.90% and Monthly Volatility of 5.55%.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -17.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Party City Holdco Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.78/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Party City Holdco Inc. as 489.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Party City Holdco Inc. is 477 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 509.91 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 540.23 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRTY to be -64.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -49.02%. For the next 5 years, Party City Holdco Inc. is expecting Growth of 131.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -310.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Party City Holdco Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -34.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -422.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -18.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Party City Holdco Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.11%, where Monthly Performance is 32.43%, Quarterly performance is 60.66%, 6 Months performance is 988.89% and yearly performance percentage is -48.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 25.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.41% and Monthly Volatility of 11.06%.