Comprehensive Stock Analysis of WPP plc(NYSE:WPP): NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.(NYSE:NXRT)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for WPP plc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on WPP plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 170.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, WPP plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.8%, where Monthly Performance is 3.36%, Quarterly performance is 4.6%, 6 Months performance is 47.05% and yearly performance percentage is -33.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.73% and Monthly Volatility of 1.80%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.48/share and a High Estimate of $-0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. as 50.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is 48.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 53 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 46.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NXRT to be 13%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.08%. For the next 5 years, NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 158.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 31.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.49%, where Monthly Performance is 6.67%, Quarterly performance is 25.4%, 6 Months performance is 32.39% and yearly performance percentage is -4.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.31% and Monthly Volatility of 2.69%.