Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Pixelworks, Inc.(NASDAQ:PXLW): Cheetah Mobile Inc.(NYSE:CMCM)

Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pixelworks, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pixelworks, Inc. as 8.62 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pixelworks, Inc. is 8.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 18 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PXLW to be -900%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.67%. For the next 5 years, Pixelworks, Inc. is expecting Growth of 79.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -183.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pixelworks, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 448.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -27.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -40.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -28.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pixelworks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.79%, where Monthly Performance is -6.75%, Quarterly performance is -36.13%, 6 Months performance is 0.45% and yearly performance percentage is -42.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.43% and Monthly Volatility of 5.93%.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) will report its next earnings on Aug 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -316.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cheetah Mobile Inc. as 75.75 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 192.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 192.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 155.13 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cheetah Mobile Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 876.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -22.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cheetah Mobile Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.57%, where Monthly Performance is -16.38%, Quarterly performance is -2.67%, 6 Months performance is 70.33% and yearly performance percentage is -15.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.20% and Monthly Volatility of 5.26%.