Analysts showing optimistic trends for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:SBGI): Covia Holdings Corporation(NYSE:CVIA)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.75/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -35.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-3.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.26/share and a High Estimate of $-3.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. as 1.5 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is 1.49 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.51 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.12 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SBGI to be -371.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 247.87%. For the next 5 years, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of -136.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 826% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.81%, where Monthly Performance is 2.93%, Quarterly performance is 14.34%, 6 Months performance is 71.42% and yearly performance percentage is -51.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.86% and Monthly Volatility of 4.17%.