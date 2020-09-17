Analysts showing optimistic trends for Maiden Holdings, Ltd.(NASDAQ:MHLD): Ichor Holdings(NASDAQ:ICHR)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) will report its next earnings on Aug 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -275%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. as 402.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is 402.69 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 402.69 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 183.1 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Maiden Holdings, Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 147.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -102.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -31.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Maiden Holdings, Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.64%, where Monthly Performance is -17.88%, Quarterly performance is -3.13%, 6 Months performance is 67.93% and yearly performance percentage is 103.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 65.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.61% and Monthly Volatility of 4.99%.

Ichor Holdings (ICHR) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ichor Holdings and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.59/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ichor Holdings as 225.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ichor Holdings is 225 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 225.99 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 154.46 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ICHR to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, Ichor Holdings is expecting Growth of 25.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 84.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ichor Holdings, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 304.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ichor Holdings currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.72%, where Monthly Performance is -30.38%, Quarterly performance is -10.65%, 6 Months performance is 43.02% and yearly performance percentage is -17.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.61% and Monthly Volatility of 5.15%.