What do Analysts Say about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SERV): CarMax Inc(NYSE:KMX)

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. as 505.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is 498.99 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 512.65 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 528 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SERV to be -29%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -36.36%. For the next 5 years, ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 36.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -37.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 132.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.28%, where Monthly Performance is -1.55%, Quarterly performance is 12.21%, 6 Months performance is 50.41% and yearly performance percentage is -27.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.64% and Monthly Volatility of 2.61%.

CarMax Inc (KMX) will report its next earnings on Sep 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CarMax Inc and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.6/share and a High Estimate of $1.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CarMax Inc as 5.05 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CarMax Inc is 4.42 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.49 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KMX to be -32.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.62%. For the next 5 years, CarMax Inc is expecting Growth of 67.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -40.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CarMax Inc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CarMax Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.37%, where Monthly Performance is 0.63%, Quarterly performance is 8.98%, 6 Months performance is 95.33% and yearly performance percentage is 24.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.54% and Monthly Volatility of 2.32%.