What do Analysts Say about Globus Medical, Inc.(NYSE:GMED): Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.(NYSE:RS)

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 163.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Globus Medical, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. as 195.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Globus Medical, Inc. is 187.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 201.31 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 185.86 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GMED to be -30.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.12%. For the next 5 years, Globus Medical, Inc. is expecting Growth of 73.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -33.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Globus Medical, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 930.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 63.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Globus Medical, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.04%, where Monthly Performance is -0.69%, Quarterly performance is 11.89%, 6 Months performance is 36.11% and yearly performance percentage is 6.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.58% and Monthly Volatility of 2.53%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.96/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 240%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.4/share and a High Estimate of $1.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. as 2.11 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is 2.09 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.12 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.69 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RS to be -38.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -32.38%. For the next 5 years, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is expecting Growth of 3.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -33.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 374.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.41%, where Monthly Performance is 0.05%, Quarterly performance is 9.6%, 6 Months performance is 27.47% and yearly performance percentage is 3.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.18% and Monthly Volatility of 2.23%.