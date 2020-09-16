What are analysts Suggestions on A10 Networks, Inc.(NYSE:ATEN): Triumph Group, Inc.(NYSE:TGI)

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for A10 Networks, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for A10 Networks, Inc. as 56.04 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for A10 Networks, Inc. is 55.69 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 56.39 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 52.83 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on A10 Networks, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 777.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 149.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -17%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, A10 Networks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.43%, where Monthly Performance is -16.63%, Quarterly performance is -0.85%, 6 Months performance is 93.92% and yearly performance percentage is -9.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.01% and Monthly Volatility of 4.51%.

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Triumph Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.36/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TGI to be -123.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -107.25%. For the next 5 years, Triumph Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 125.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -116.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Triumph Group, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 43.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Triumph Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.09%, where Monthly Performance is 1.74%, Quarterly performance is -29.56%, 6 Months performance is 40.48% and yearly performance percentage is -70.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -69.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.55% and Monthly Volatility of 7.18%.