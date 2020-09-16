Revenue Estimates Analysis of Paramount Group, Inc.(NYSE:PGRE): Cintas Corporation(NASDAQ:CTAS)

Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -400%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Paramount Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Paramount Group, Inc. as 177.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Paramount Group, Inc. is 173.55 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 180.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 198.32 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PGRE to be -8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.38%. For the next 5 years, Paramount Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of -6.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Paramount Group, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Paramount Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.43%, where Monthly Performance is 3.98%, Quarterly performance is -10.82%, 6 Months performance is -5.6% and yearly performance percentage is -43.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.29% and Monthly Volatility of 3.71%.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) will report its next earnings on Sep 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cintas Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.01/share and a High Estimate of $2.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cintas Corporation as 1.69 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cintas Corporation is 1.69 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.71 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CTAS to be -8.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.25%. For the next 5 years, Cintas Corporation is expecting Growth of 13.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cintas Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 471.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 27.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cintas Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.95%, where Monthly Performance is 3.71%, Quarterly performance is 19.93%, 6 Months performance is 56.93% and yearly performance percentage is 32.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.26% and Monthly Volatility of 2.06%.