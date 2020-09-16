Revenue Estimates Analysis of EPAM Systems, Inc.(NYSE:EPAM): Hostess Brands, Inc.(NASDAQ:TWNK)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EPAM Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.42/share and a High Estimate of $1.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for EPAM Systems, Inc. as 641.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for EPAM Systems, Inc. is 638.09 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 646.91 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 588.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EPAM to be 3.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0.66%. For the next 5 years, EPAM Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on EPAM Systems, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 315.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 66.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 46.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EPAM Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.27%, where Monthly Performance is 8.75%, Quarterly performance is 42.02%, 6 Months performance is 81.94% and yearly performance percentage is 85.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 57.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.62% and Monthly Volatility of 2.53%.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 46.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hostess Brands, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. as 253.25 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hostess Brands, Inc. is 244.56 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 263 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 227.21 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TWNK to be 30.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 31.25%. For the next 5 years, Hostess Brands, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hostess Brands, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 995.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hostess Brands, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.41%, where Monthly Performance is -6.47%, Quarterly performance is 3.1%, 6 Months performance is 10.22% and yearly performance percentage is -13.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.97% and Monthly Volatility of 2.19%.