Revenue Estimates Analysis of Atlassian Corporation Plc(NASDAQ:TEAM): Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc(NYSE:DKS)

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Atlassian Corporation Plc and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Atlassian Corporation Plc as 440.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Atlassian Corporation Plc is 436.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 445 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 351.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TEAM to be -3.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.11%. For the next 5 years, Atlassian Corporation Plc is expecting Growth of 30.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Atlassian Corporation Plc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 111.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -47%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Atlassian Corporation Plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.24%, where Monthly Performance is 5.12%, Quarterly performance is -0.86%, 6 Months performance is 37.5% and yearly performance percentage is 31.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 42.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.30% and Monthly Volatility of 3.62%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) will report its next earnings on Aug 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.91/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 146.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.42/share and a High Estimate of $1.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc as 2.18 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc is 2.09 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.31 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.96 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DKS to be 57.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.82%. For the next 5 years, Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc is expecting Growth of 10.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.04%, where Monthly Performance is 24.03%, Quarterly performance is 41.58%, 6 Months performance is 208.82% and yearly performance percentage is 49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.10% and Monthly Volatility of 4.14%.