Price Target Analysis of Steven Madden, Ltd.(NASDAQ:SHOO): Summit Materials, Inc.(NYSE:SUM)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 29.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Steven Madden, Ltd. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. as 329.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Steven Madden, Ltd. is 306.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 346.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 497.31 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SHOO to be -61.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -58.97%. For the next 5 years, Steven Madden, Ltd. is expecting Growth of 279.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -80% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Steven Madden, Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 828.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 50.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Steven Madden, Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.76%, where Monthly Performance is -8.89%, Quarterly performance is -16.53%, 6 Months performance is -5.61% and yearly performance percentage is -41.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -51.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.46% and Monthly Volatility of 4.04%.

Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) will report its next earnings on Jul 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Summit Materials, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.48/share and a High Estimate of $0.83/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Summit Materials, Inc. as 679.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Summit Materials, Inc. is 643 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 738.86 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 665.85 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SUM to be 34%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -69.35%. For the next 5 years, Summit Materials, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Summit Materials, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Summit Materials, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.94%, where Monthly Performance is 3.5%, Quarterly performance is -0.12%, 6 Months performance is 31.39% and yearly performance percentage is -24.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.02% and Monthly Volatility of 4.34%.