Price Target Analysis of Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.(NYSE:CVRS): American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc(NYSE:ARA)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc as 211.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc is 207.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 215.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 211.43 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARA to be -78.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -94.74%. For the next 5 years, American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc is expecting Growth of 15.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -161.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 78.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 69.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.64%, where Monthly Performance is -13.69%, Quarterly performance is -0.64%, 6 Months performance is -27.69% and yearly performance percentage is -31.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.30% and Monthly Volatility of 4.59%.