Earnings Analysis of HubSpot, Inc.(NYSE:HUBS): First Hawaiian, Inc.(NASDAQ:FHB)

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 41.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for HubSpot, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for HubSpot, Inc. as 210.75 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for HubSpot, Inc. is 210 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 212 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 173.62 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HUBS to be -59.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -60%. For the next 5 years, HubSpot, Inc. is expecting Growth of 37.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -36.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on HubSpot, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 532.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 207.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, HubSpot, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.85%, where Monthly Performance is 1.33%, Quarterly performance is 31.37%, 6 Months performance is 153.34% and yearly performance percentage is 72.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 78.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.16% and Monthly Volatility of 4.09%.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) will report its next earnings on Jul 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -27.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for First Hawaiian, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for First Hawaiian, Inc. as 178.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for First Hawaiian, Inc. is 173.76 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 182.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 193.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FHB to be -42.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40.74%. For the next 5 years, First Hawaiian, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -48.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on First Hawaiian, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, First Hawaiian, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3%, where Monthly Performance is -14.41%, Quarterly performance is -15.58%, 6 Months performance is -21.28% and yearly performance percentage is -43.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.37% and Monthly Volatility of 3.45%.