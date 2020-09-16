Earnings Analysis of Atlantic Power Corporation(NYSE:AT): Flowers Foods, Inc.(NYSE:FLO)

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Atlantic Power Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AT to be -20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 170%. For the next 5 years, Atlantic Power Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 209.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Atlantic Power Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 611.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 93.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Atlantic Power Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.5%, where Monthly Performance is -7.44%, Quarterly performance is -0.5%, 6 Months performance is 6.42% and yearly performance percentage is -20.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.91% and Monthly Volatility of 2.55%.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Flowers Foods, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Flowers Foods, Inc. as 978.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Flowers Foods, Inc. is 967.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 985.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 966.56 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLO to be 13.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 27.78%. For the next 5 years, Flowers Foods, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 27.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Flowers Foods, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 818.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 50.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Flowers Foods, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.1%, where Monthly Performance is -5.1%, Quarterly performance is 1.75%, 6 Months performance is -4.16% and yearly performance percentage is 3.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.57% and Monthly Volatility of 1.90%.