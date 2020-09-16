Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Axis Capital Holdings Limited(NYSE:AXS): Boyd Gaming Corporation(NYSE:BYD)

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.49/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 140%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Axis Capital Holdings Limited and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.2/share and a High Estimate of $1.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Axis Capital Holdings Limited as 900.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Axis Capital Holdings Limited is 897.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 905.39 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 927.73 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AXS to be 212.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2000%. For the next 5 years, Axis Capital Holdings Limited is expecting Growth of 994.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -84.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Axis Capital Holdings Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Axis Capital Holdings Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.21%, where Monthly Performance is -0.98%, Quarterly performance is 8.37%, 6 Months performance is 24.69% and yearly performance percentage is -28.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.37% and Monthly Volatility of 2.61%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.98/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.49/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Boyd Gaming Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Boyd Gaming Corporation as 561.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Boyd Gaming Corporation is 421.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 641.62 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 819.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BYD to be -92.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -68%. For the next 5 years, Boyd Gaming Corporation is expecting Growth of 225.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -148.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boyd Gaming Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boyd Gaming Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.46%, where Monthly Performance is 7.96%, Quarterly performance is 32.17%, 6 Months performance is 162.08% and yearly performance percentage is 7.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.66% and Monthly Volatility of 4.08%.