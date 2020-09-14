What do Analysts Say about Plantronics, Inc.(NYSE:PLT): CVB Financial Corporation(NASDAQ:CVBF)

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1550%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Plantronics, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Plantronics, Inc. as 372.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Plantronics, Inc. is 369.99 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 377 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 482.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PLT to be -64.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 36.67%. For the next 5 years, Plantronics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 34.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -43.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Plantronics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -32.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -338%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -47.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Plantronics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.01%, where Monthly Performance is -35.89%, Quarterly performance is -9.28%, 6 Months performance is 57.74% and yearly performance percentage is -66.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -56.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.30% and Monthly Volatility of 5.98%.

CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) will report its next earnings on Jul 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CVB Financial Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.31/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CVB Financial Corporation as 109.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CVB Financial Corporation is 106.41 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 112.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 110.74 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CVBF to be -2.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.22%. For the next 5 years, CVB Financial Corporation is expecting Growth of -3.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CVB Financial Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 589.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CVB Financial Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.05%, where Monthly Performance is -11.23%, Quarterly performance is -7.73%, 6 Months performance is 0.41% and yearly performance percentage is -20.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.67% and Monthly Volatility of 2.77%.