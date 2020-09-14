What do Analysts Say about Diana Containerships Inc.(NASDAQ:DCIX): California Resources Corporation(NYSE:CRC)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diana Containerships Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diana Containerships Inc. as 7.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diana Containerships Inc. is 7.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.45 Million.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for California Resources Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-4.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-4.5/share and a High Estimate of $-4.27/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on California Resources Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)