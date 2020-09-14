What are analysts Suggestions on Service Corporation International(NYSE:SCI): Broadcom Inc.(NASDAQ:AVGO)

Service Corporation International (SCI) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 141.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Service Corporation International and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.36/share and a High Estimate of $0.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Service Corporation International as 788.53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Service Corporation International is 773.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 801.08 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 790.05 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SCI to be 5.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10%. For the next 5 years, Service Corporation International is expecting Growth of 0.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Service Corporation International, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Service Corporation International currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.5%, where Monthly Performance is -10.67%, Quarterly performance is 12.61%, 6 Months performance is -9.47% and yearly performance percentage is -9.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.76% and Monthly Volatility of 1.98%.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) will report its next earnings on Sep 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $5.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $5.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Broadcom Inc. and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $6.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $6.1/share and a High Estimate of $6.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 26 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Broadcom Inc. as 6.42 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Broadcom Inc. is 6.4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.54 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.78 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AVGO to be 15.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.33%. For the next 5 years, Broadcom Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Broadcom Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 67.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Broadcom Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.16%, where Monthly Performance is 7.81%, Quarterly performance is 19.8%, 6 Months performance is 53.57% and yearly performance percentage is 19.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.72% and Monthly Volatility of 2.52%.