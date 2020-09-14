what are Analysts report about PGT Innovations, Inc.(NASDAQ:PGTI): TripAdvisor, Inc.(NASDAQ:TRIP)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) will report its next earnings on Aug 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PGT Innovations, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PGT Innovations, Inc. as 220.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PGT Innovations, Inc. is 176.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 234 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 197.82 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PGTI to be 19.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 80%. For the next 5 years, PGT Innovations, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 19.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PGT Innovations, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 325.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PGT Innovations, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.62%, where Monthly Performance is -3.96%, Quarterly performance is 23.01%, 6 Months performance is 66.76% and yearly performance percentage is 1.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.39% and Monthly Volatility of 3.22%.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) will report its next earnings on Aug 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TripAdvisor, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.41/share and a High Estimate of $-0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TripAdvisor, Inc. as 148.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TripAdvisor, Inc. is 113.29 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 248 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 458.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRIP to be -150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -118.42%. For the next 5 years, TripAdvisor, Inc. is expecting Growth of 163% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -159.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TripAdvisor, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 40.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TripAdvisor, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.71%, where Monthly Performance is -7.56%, Quarterly performance is 4.21%, 6 Months performance is 24.53% and yearly performance percentage is -42.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.22% and Monthly Volatility of 3.85%.