Revenue Estimates Analysis of Waters Corporation(NYSE:WAT): Gray Television, Inc.(NYSE:GTN)

Waters Corporation (WAT) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.56/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Waters Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.61/share and a High Estimate of $2.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Waters Corporation as 545.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Waters Corporation is 516.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 568.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 577.28 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WAT to be -10.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.44%. For the next 5 years, Waters Corporation is expecting Growth of 11.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Waters Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 619.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 19.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -326.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 42.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Waters Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.42%, where Monthly Performance is -5.24%, Quarterly performance is 9.9%, 6 Months performance is 10.54% and yearly performance percentage is -12.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.29% and Monthly Volatility of 2.12%.

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -166.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gray Television, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.66/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GTN to be 54.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 64.2%. For the next 5 years, Gray Television, Inc. is expecting Growth of -36.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 119.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gray Television, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 734.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gray Television, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.11%, where Monthly Performance is -6.99%, Quarterly performance is 1.26%, 6 Months performance is 18.64% and yearly performance percentage is -15.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.49% and Monthly Volatility of 3.75%.