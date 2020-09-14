Revenue Estimates Analysis of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:KNDI): Total System Services, Inc.(NYSE:TSS)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.09%, where Monthly Performance is -29.72%, Quarterly performance is 93.34%, 6 Months performance is 116.31% and yearly performance percentage is 21.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 28.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.82% and Monthly Volatility of 9.19%.