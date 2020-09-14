Revenue Estimates Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.(NASDAQ:BBBY): Waste Connections, Inc.(NYSE:WCN)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) will report its next earnings on Oct 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.74/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -60.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.7/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. as 2.57 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 2.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.74 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.72 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BBBY to be -158.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.32%. For the next 5 years, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expecting Growth of 92.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -608.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -31.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -16.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.73%, where Monthly Performance is -0.7%, Quarterly performance is 48.58%, 6 Months performance is 65.09% and yearly performance percentage is 13.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.43% and Monthly Volatility of 5.58%.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Waste Connections, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.62/share and a High Estimate of $0.7/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. as 1.38 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Waste Connections, Inc. is 1.34 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.4 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.41 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WCN to be -11%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.39%. For the next 5 years, Waste Connections, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Waste Connections, Inc., where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 723.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 127.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Waste Connections, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.17%, where Monthly Performance is -0.4%, Quarterly performance is 10.4%, 6 Months performance is 12.24% and yearly performance percentage is 11.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.91% and Monthly Volatility of 1.49%.