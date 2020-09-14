Price Target Analysis of Armstrong World Industries Inc(NYSE:AWI): NCR Corporation(NYSE:NCR)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.92/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Armstrong World Industries Inc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.8/share and a High Estimate of $0.99/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Armstrong World Industries Inc as 227.24 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Armstrong World Industries Inc is 213 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 236.16 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 290.65 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AWI to be -31.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -28.83%. For the next 5 years, Armstrong World Industries Inc is expecting Growth of 14.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -25.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Armstrong World Industries Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 423.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Armstrong World Industries Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.26%, where Monthly Performance is -10.79%, Quarterly performance is -10.5%, 6 Months performance is -22.64% and yearly performance percentage is -28.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.00% and Monthly Volatility of 2.23%.

NCR Corporation (NCR) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NCR Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NCR Corporation as 1.55 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NCR Corporation is 1.49 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.61 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.78 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NCR to be -54.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -24.71%. For the next 5 years, NCR Corporation is expecting Growth of 39.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -45.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NCR Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 43.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NCR Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.14%, where Monthly Performance is -4.58%, Quarterly performance is 10.13%, 6 Months performance is 8.96% and yearly performance percentage is -38.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.38% and Monthly Volatility of 3.22%.