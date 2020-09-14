Earnings Analysis of Veeco Instruments Inc.(NASDAQ:VECO): Yirendai Ltd.(NYSE:YRD)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 57.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Veeco Instruments Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Veeco Instruments Inc. as 111.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Veeco Instruments Inc. is 109 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 117.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 108.95 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VECO to be 260%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 118.18%. For the next 5 years, Veeco Instruments Inc. is expecting Growth of 48.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2600% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Veeco Instruments Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 580.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Veeco Instruments Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.1%, where Monthly Performance is -23.93%, Quarterly performance is -15.31%, 6 Months performance is 4.91% and yearly performance percentage is -4.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.14% and Monthly Volatility of 4.71%.

Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) will report its next earnings on Aug 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -87.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Yirendai Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Yirendai Ltd. as 86.24 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Yirendai Ltd. is 274.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 274.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 316.74 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Yirendai Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 150.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Yirendai Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.5%, where Monthly Performance is -19.18%, Quarterly performance is -36.56%, 6 Months performance is -27.34% and yearly performance percentage is -68.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.91% and Monthly Volatility of 5.13%.