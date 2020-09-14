Earnings Analysis of Hyatt Hotels Corporation(NYSE:H): MSCI Inc(NYSE:MSCI)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.48/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -36.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hyatt Hotels Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.92/share and a High Estimate of $-0.95/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Corporation as 448.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hyatt Hotels Corporation is 322.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 653 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.22 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for H to be -421.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -300%. For the next 5 years, Hyatt Hotels Corporation is expecting Growth of 58.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -306.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hyatt Hotels Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 891.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hyatt Hotels Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.16%, where Monthly Performance is 1.25%, Quarterly performance is -1.45%, 6 Months performance is 0.11% and yearly performance percentage is -27.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.29% and Monthly Volatility of 4.27%.

MSCI Inc (MSCI) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MSCI Inc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.8/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.69/share and a High Estimate of $1.89/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MSCI to be 7.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.98%. For the next 5 years, MSCI Inc is expecting Growth of 10.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MSCI Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 473.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 55.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 41.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -235.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MSCI Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.88%, where Monthly Performance is -4.37%, Quarterly performance is 5.7%, 6 Months performance is 19.71% and yearly performance percentage is 45.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 31.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.77% and Monthly Volatility of 2.66%.