Analysts showing optimistic trends for News Corporation(NASDAQ:NWSA): Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.(NASDAQ:MPAA)

News Corporation (NWSA) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for News Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for News Corporation as 1.98 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for News Corporation is 1.89 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.12 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.34 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NWSA to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -61.11%. For the next 5 years, News Corporation is expecting Growth of 155% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on News Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -17.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, News Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.99%, where Monthly Performance is -0.69%, Quarterly performance is 28.5%, 6 Months performance is 43.84% and yearly performance percentage is 4.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.00% and Monthly Volatility of 2.29%.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 137.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.51/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MPAA to be -38.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 42.86%. For the next 5 years, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is expecting Growth of 47.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Motorcar Parts of America, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 101.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.69%, where Monthly Performance is -7.66%, Quarterly performance is 9.94%, 6 Months performance is 15.24% and yearly performance percentage is 1.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.41% and Monthly Volatility of 3.70%.