Analysts showing optimistic trends for Avista Corporation(NYSE:AVA): Home Depot, Inc. (The)(NYSE:HD)

Avista Corporation (AVA) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avista Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Avista Corporation as 302.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Avista Corporation is 292.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 312.43 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 283.77 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AVA to be 112.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.63%. For the next 5 years, Avista Corporation is expecting Growth of 11.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Avista Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 457.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avista Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.19%, where Monthly Performance is -8.84%, Quarterly performance is -5.59%, 6 Months performance is -23.47% and yearly performance percentage is -28.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.48% and Monthly Volatility of 1.90%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HD to be 16.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.07%. For the next 5 years, Home Depot, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 5.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Home Depot, Inc. (The), where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 21%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -583.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 43.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Home Depot, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.62%, where Monthly Performance is -1.86%, Quarterly performance is 13.97%, 6 Months performance is 34.36% and yearly performance percentage is 18.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 26.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.18% and Monthly Volatility of 2.19%.