What do Analysts Say about PTC Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:PTCT): ING Group, N.V.(NYSE:ING)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-2.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.48/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -113.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.12/share and a High Estimate of $9.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. as 114.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is 94 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 129.95 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 71.42 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PTCT to be -28.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.7%. For the next 5 years, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 64.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -88.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PTC Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 770.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -27.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -73.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -27.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.09%, where Monthly Performance is -3.6%, Quarterly performance is -3.94%, 6 Months performance is 10.96% and yearly performance percentage is 5.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.68% and Monthly Volatility of 3.92%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ING Group, N.V. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ING Group, N.V., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ING Group, N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.21%, where Monthly Performance is 1.34%, Quarterly performance is 20.23%, 6 Months performance is 42.47% and yearly performance percentage is -21.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.67% and Monthly Volatility of 2.11%.