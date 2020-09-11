What do Analysts Say about BancorpSouth Bank(NYSE:BXS): Agilent Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:A)

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) will report its next earnings on Jul 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 72.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BancorpSouth Bank and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BXS to be -26.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40%. For the next 5 years, BancorpSouth Bank is expecting Growth of -2.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -25.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BancorpSouth Bank, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 456.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BancorpSouth Bank currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.51%, where Monthly Performance is -13.27%, Quarterly performance is -3.43%, 6 Months performance is 7.49% and yearly performance percentage is -30.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.03% and Monthly Volatility of 3.40%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) will report its next earnings on Aug 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Agilent Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.85/share and a High Estimate of $1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. as 1.4 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Agilent Technologies, Inc. is 1.39 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.42 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.37 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for A to be 2.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.64%. For the next 5 years, Agilent Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Agilent Technologies, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 44.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Agilent Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.69%, where Monthly Performance is 2.36%, Quarterly performance is 15.92%, 6 Months performance is 55.42% and yearly performance percentage is 28.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.06% and Monthly Volatility of 2.18%.