What are analysts Suggestions on Zix Corporation(NASDAQ:ZIXI): Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:AIMT)

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zix Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zix Corporation as 53.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zix Corporation is 53.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 53.96 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 47.27 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZIXI to be 15.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 66.67%. For the next 5 years, Zix Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 145.83% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -40.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zix Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.18%, where Monthly Performance is -5.44%, Quarterly performance is -12.03%, 6 Months performance is 13.93% and yearly performance percentage is -27.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.54% and Monthly Volatility of 4.61%.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.98/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.23/share and a High Estimate of $-0.88/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AIMT to be 3.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.49%. For the next 5 years, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 32.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -92.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -170.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 145.79%, Quarterly performance is 93.71%, 6 Months performance is 134.82% and yearly performance percentage is 54.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.26% and Monthly Volatility of 2.94%.