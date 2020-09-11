what are Analysts report about Robert Half International Inc.(NYSE:RHI): Natera, Inc.(NASDAQ:NTRA)

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Robert Half International Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.52/share and a High Estimate of $0.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Robert Half International Inc. as 1.17 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Robert Half International Inc. is 1.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.24 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.55 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RHI to be -40.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -33.67%. For the next 5 years, Robert Half International Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -36.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Robert Half International Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 39.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Robert Half International Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.19%, where Monthly Performance is -9%, Quarterly performance is -0.25%, 6 Months performance is 17.03% and yearly performance percentage is -10.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.18% and Monthly Volatility of 2.32%.

Natera, Inc. (NTRA) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -29.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Natera, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.77/share and a High Estimate of $-0.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Natera, Inc. as 87.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Natera, Inc. is 85.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 90.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 77.91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NTRA to be -30.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -52.17%. For the next 5 years, Natera, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -40.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Natera, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 723.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -27.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -66.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -29.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Natera, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.01%, where Monthly Performance is 22.57%, Quarterly performance is 56.22%, 6 Months performance is 118.09% and yearly performance percentage is 102.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 83.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.15% and Monthly Volatility of 4.72%.