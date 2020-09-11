Revenue Estimates Analysis of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.(NASDAQ:EYES): Arch Capital Group Ltd.(NASDAQ:ACGL)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.26/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 63.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.42/share and a High Estimate of $-0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. as 240 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is 240 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 240 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 472 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 567.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -223%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -491.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -465.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.49%, where Monthly Performance is -15.92%, Quarterly performance is -32.11%, 6 Months performance is -77.78% and yearly performance percentage is -89.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -87.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.12% and Monthly Volatility of 8.26%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 117.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. as 1.65 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is 1.58 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.72 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.46 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACGL to be -82.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -62.16%. For the next 5 years, Arch Capital Group Ltd. is expecting Growth of 181.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -64.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Arch Capital Group Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arch Capital Group Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.02%, where Monthly Performance is -5.14%, Quarterly performance is 2.84%, 6 Months performance is 1.56% and yearly performance percentage is -23.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.27% and Monthly Volatility of 2.69%.