Investors Catching Stocks Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CCO): Spotify Technology S.A.(NYSE:SPOT)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) will report its next earnings on Aug 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.33/share and a High Estimate of $-0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. as 426.67 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is 410.47 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 441 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 658.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CCO to be 4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -333.33%. For the next 5 years, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 52.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -44.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.17%, where Monthly Performance is 20.37%, Quarterly performance is 15.04%, 6 Months performance is 31.02% and yearly performance percentage is -53.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.95% and Monthly Volatility of 8.31%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-2.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.72/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -324.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Spotify Technology S.A. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. as 2.36 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. is 2.3 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.42 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.96 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPOT to be -275.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 39.68%. For the next 5 years, Spotify Technology S.A. is expecting Growth of 51.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -228.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Spotify Technology S.A., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Spotify Technology S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.32%, where Monthly Performance is -2.34%, Quarterly performance is 38.67%, 6 Months performance is 95.12% and yearly performance percentage is 87.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 65.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.10% and Monthly Volatility of 4.70%.